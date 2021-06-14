Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center Holds Job Fair

DULUTH, Minn.- The Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a job fair this week.

Similar to other businesses, the Health and Rehabilitation center is struggling to find employees.

They are looking to fill multiple positions in different departments.

“I think we’re a great place to work at, a lots of friendly people, usually always fun things going on,” said recruiter Ashley Hoder. “I just think overall a great place to work.”

The job fair will be going through Friday and walk-ins are welcome.