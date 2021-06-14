Duluth Public Library Brings Back Popular ‘Story Strolls’ Event

Families can participate in the story stroll, and afterwards each child will receive a free book.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth public library and the parks department brought back their popular ‘story strolls’ event on Monday morning.

Last summer, it was used to help get library resources out into the community in a safe manner.

Now back by popular demand, library staff are using these events to continue to bring resources to the public since they can’t host in-person events.

“One of the first things you need to become a strong reader and a lifelong reader is a love of books. So if we can provide children and their families an opportunity to experience books together then that’s the first step of the job,” Duluth Public Library Early Literacy Technician, Lynn Schwarzkopf says.

The events will be hosted every Monday until August 23rd starting at 9:30 a.m. with story time.

