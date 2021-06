Huskies Top Mud Puppies at Wade Stadium

Seven players finished with at least one hit to help Duluth get the home win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ambren Voitik’s bases-clearing triple in the third inning powered the Duluth Huskies past the Minnesota Mud Puppies 7-3 Monday night at Wade Stadium.

These two teams will be back at it again tomorrow night. First pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.