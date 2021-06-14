Landscapers Try to Keep Up With Business

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Local landscapers are facing a worker shortage and CORE Landscaping in Superior say they have been busy this summer, which means they need more workers, but that’s not the only problem they’ve been facing.

“Never did we have it this dry in June or May, normally we couldn’t do any landscaping because everything was too wet, normally you get the drought, usually middle of July [or] August, and now this year, the grass is already starting to turn brown,” Jim DeMeyer, the Owner of CORE Landscaping, said.

CORE Landscaping says they’re adapting with these challenges, but still working to provide the best service that they can for customers.