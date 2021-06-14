Limiting Mistakes Will Be Key for South Ridge at Class A Baseball Tournament

South Ridge will face Springfield in the quarterfinals Tuesday in St. Cloud. First pitch is set for 11:45 a.m.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge baseball team is on their way to their third straight state tournament. The Panthers will be the #4 seed in Class A. Head coach Aaron Weber says their biggest focus heading into the week is limiting the damage from the other team.

“As you know in the state tournament and any game really, it comes down to who plays better that day and we’ve been playing well but we need to play well all through seven innings or extra innings if we need to. And that comes down to us just, if we’re going to give up one run in the inning, two runs, that’s OK but we can’t let them get the four or five run innings because that’s going to be what hurts us in the end,” Weber said.

