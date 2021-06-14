Local Dance Studio Kicks Off Summer Camp Series

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A local dance studio in Superior hosted their first summer camp of the season.

Sterling Silver dance studio kicked off their summer camp series with face masks and manicures.

Sparkling Spa Summer camp is the first of the ten themed summer camps they have planned.

“Most our camps aside from the parade camp are geared for kids ages five to twelve years-old and they’re open to anybody–boys and girls, doesn’t necessarily have to be a traditional dancer or twirler,” said owner Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz.

Sterling Silver welcomes kids of all ages to come and join the different camps they offer.

