LSC Summer Camps Kick Off for the Season

DULUTH, Minn.- From robotics to welding, summer camps are back up and running after a yearlong break caused by the pandemic.

LSC camp leaders are excited to be back with three in-person camps being offered this summer, including a robotics academy, welding, and computer aided design.

The LSC center is also hosting a virtual computer camp.

“It’s really exciting when they are working well together and making this robot and the end result,” said robotics coordinator Craig Wiermaa. “On Thursday we are having a competition against each other. You see them demonstrate their skills. It’s really exciting for me.”

All four camps are free and help kids explore potential careers by introducing them to different industries. The camps are open to the public and available on a first come first serve basis.

“It’s one of the most exciting things to me as a welding instructor, especially this age group,” said welding instructor Matt Farchman. “A lot of them haven’t made the decision on what they want to go into once they’re done with high school. So having them come in here and get to experience welding. Seeing them in the shop and actually doing it.”

The LSC week long summer camps are designed to introduce kids to some fun and new activities.

Although it may be too late to sign your kids up for robotics and welding, computer camps are still available for registration.