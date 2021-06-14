Lyric Kitchen and Bar Reopens After Being Closed Since Pandemic Began

Management says roughly 35-40 employees, which is about a full staff, returned after being laid off this whole time.

DULUTH, Minn.- A downtown Duluth restaurant which has been closed since the first COVID shutdown reopened Monday.

Lyric Kitchen and Bar in the Holiday Center Downtown opened its doors for the first time since last march.

After more than a year closed they say they’re excited to get back open.

“We have so many regulars here and not seeing their faces and not knowing how they are and just having the conversations, ‘how are you today?’ everything like that it just felt weird not doing that for a year, not going out and not seeing those people,” Manager Taylor Johnson said. “So it’s good to be back and being able to do that.”

Right now Lyric will be open for dinner only. When they hire a few more people it will open back up their breakfast and lunch hours.

Parking is available free in the Holiday parking ramp while construction continues on Superior Street.