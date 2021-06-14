Nate Hanson Named New Head Coach of Hermantown Girls Soccer Team

Hanson spent the past eight years with the Duluth East soccer program.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Nate Hanson has been named the new head coach of the Hermantown girls soccer team.

Hanson spent the past eight years with the Duluth East soccer program, five as the varsity assistant for the girls team and the last three in the same position for the boys. He has also been a physical education teacher at Hermantown for six years. Hanson graduated from UMD back in 2013 and will take over a Hawks team that went 6-7 this past season.