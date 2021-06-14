National Flag Day at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– More than 240 years ago, the United States officially adopted the symbol of freedom with the American flag, that’s why June 14th is known as Flag Day.

We stopped by the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center to remember the meaning behind the stars and stripes.

“Of the two-dozen or so people in our unit, what it means to us is it’s a symbol of everything this nation stands for, we served, put our hearts into it, some of us were wounded, we had some patriots who were killed and wounded, and that’s what it means to me,” Euan Moore, the Commander of Post 435 of the American Legion, said.

The Bong Center holds various ceremonies throughout the year honoring the flag, and also serves as a location to drop off damaged flags to be disposed of honorably.