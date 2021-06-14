One Seriously Injured in Cass County ATV Crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say one person was seriously injured in a Saturday evening ATV crash in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash with injuries just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday on the Pikus Forest Road in Smokey Hollow Township in rural Outing, MN.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2020 Can-Am Maverick ATV was being towed by another ATV when the 25-year-old female operating the ATV being towed fell off the ATV and was run over.

The female was transported via helicopter to a Duluth area hospital for serious injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time.