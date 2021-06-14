Pinehurst Pool Opens With New Safety Guidelines

The pool will be open Monday through Friday 12-7 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Pinehurst Pool in Cloquet officially opened for the 2021 season Monday afternoon.

The sand bottom pond is one of the few left in Minnesota after closing all of last year, but this summer they are facing a new problem in a shortage of life guards.

So to ensure the safety for everyone in the pool, swimmers twelve and under will be required to wear a life jacket.

The family friendly pool hopes that even with these added safety precautions, community members will still come out and enjoy the water.

“We’re hoping to operate as normal and kind of get people back onto a normal way of thinking. That’s what our hope is. That we can just operate like we did back in 2019,” Cloquet Community Education Director Erin Bates said.

The cost for a life jacket is $1.

The pool will be open Monday through Friday 12-7 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.