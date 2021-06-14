State Tournament Awaits Proctor/Hermantown Boys Volleyball Team

The Norsemen will take on 2019 state champs Andover in the first round.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown boys volleyball team are back in the state tournament for the second time tn their three year existence as a program. The only blemish was last season, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. And the Norseman have battled through a lot of adversity to get to this point in the season.

“We came in. We only had three players that had played on a competitive team before. And we all just picked it up and ended up making it all the way,” said junior Jason Broska Jr.

“I feel like we’re playing pretty solid. We’re going to have to up our game though if we’re going to play teams in the cities because they’re a little more of an official team than we are,” senior Dominic Jauhola said.

“We started out this season on target, and then lost a couple key players. And then a couple weeks in, they came back and we got back on target,” said head coach Ryan Wright.

The Norsemen will take on 2019 state champs Andover in the first round. That match will be Wednesday at 11 a.m at Shakopee High School.