Superior Softball Shuts Out Wausau West in Regional Opener

Haley Zembo pitched a five inning no-hitter as the Spartans advance to Wednesday's Regional Final against Stevens Point.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Haley Zembo pitched a five inning no-hitter as Superior softball opened the playoffs with a 10-0 win in five innings over Wausau West.

Emma Raye hit a two-run home run in the third inning to help give the Spartans the win.

Superior will host Stevens Point on Wednesday in the Regional Final. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.