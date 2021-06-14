UK’s Johnson Delays Lockdown Easing for England by 4 Weeks

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19, as a result of the spread of the delta variant.

In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions of more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives.

He said it is “sensible to wait just a little longer” and that “now is the time to ease off the accelerator.”