What To Know Leading Up To 45th Grandma’s Marathon

After Being Sidelined Due to COVID-19, Grandma's Marathon Will Take Place In-Person This Year With Safety Protocols in Place

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s an exciting week for many in the Northland — the 45th Grandma’s Marathon will take place Saturday, June 19.

After going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers are thrilled to be hosting the marathon and entertainment in-person with safety protocols in place.

A handful of volunteers are still needed to help make sure the races run smoothly this weekend.

“At this point, just call our office (218-727-0947) that’s the easiest way to get into the system. If you’re available Friday, we could use help with the 5k, on Saturday we could use help with water stations,” said Zach Schneider, marketing & public relations director for Grandma’s Marathon.

The Essentia Health Fitness Expo is happening Thursday and Friday at the DECC Arena & Pioneer Hall. The expo runs from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day.

The Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner is happening Friday inside the DECC Lake Superior Ballroom. It’ll run from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Also on Friday, the Whipper Snapper races are free and open to all children 14 years old and under. The races are happening at Bayfront Festival Park from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Saturday, the half and full marathons will start bright and early in the morning. The race will begin in waves this year at the traditional start in Two Harbors.

“We really just want this to be a celebration. We want everybody to enjoy their weekend, to partake in as many events as they can. It’s been a long year, and hopefully, this is the start to getting back to some normalcy,” said Schneider.

Masks won’t be required, but are still encouraged by everyone taking part in the festivities regardless of your vaccination status to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Masks will be required on the buses that we use to transport the racers to the start on, Saturday,” said Schneider.

Click here to see a full list of events throughout Grandma’s Marathon weekend.