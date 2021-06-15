101st Annual Day of Remembrance at Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday marked the 101st annual day of remembrance of three black men, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie, who were lynched in 1920 for a crime they did not commit in Downtown Duluth.

Every year board members from the memorial organization invites the public in acknowledging the three men who were wrongfully accused of raping a woman.

Last year they hosted a virtual memorial due to the pandemic but are glad to be back for an in-person memorial this year.

“I’m always glad to see all the different people that come and support this organization. It’s always amazing and it always continues to grow every year,” said board member Kim Green.

Memorial scholarship award recipients spoke to the attendees, followed by organizations like the Ujamaa Place program that helps enhance the lives of people of color in need.

“It means a lot because it’s showing–it tells a lot of people are being awaken of what’s going on in the system here. Glad to see people out here, being participants in what we’re doing,” said Ujamaa Place member Kevin Berry.

The memorial was built in Downtown Duluth in 2003. Alongside the sculptures of the three men are engraved quotes made by memorable leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Albert Einstein.

The memorial organization continues to help students with scholarships and drivers education programs. To donate, visit their website.