Cloquet’s Senior Day Expo Aims to Bring Older Adults Back Out of Isolation

The event aimed to recognize Senior Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Older adults in Cloquet got a day to themselves to party and enjoy the outdoors, as a Senior Day Expo returned for the first time since the pandemic.

The event in Veterans Park aimed to recognize Senior Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Arrowhead Transit gave free rides to the event which featured live music, food, and community resources for different seniors’ health and living needs.

Organizers say seniors were particularly struggling during the pandemic, so they wanted to create a chance for them to get out of isolation and into a bit of normalcy.

“It’s been hard for everybody but it’s been twice as hard for the Seniors,” said Starr Marshall, organizer and insurance agent at Reliable Insurance Agency.

“Today I’ve talked to a number of people, it’s their first time they’ve left their houses without masks, I had so many people come up and thank me just for the fun day,” she said.

About 40 different local vendors, along with different community resources, were set up at the event.