Duluth Huskies Shutout at Home Against Minnesota Mud Puppies

The Huskies will be off Wednesday before they hit the road against Waterloo.

DULUTH, Minn. – The offensive struggles continued for the Duluth Huskies as they got shutout by the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-0 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies will be off Wednesday before they hit the road against Waterloo.