Early Morning Fire Causes $7,000 in Damage

Duluth fire crews responded shortly before 2 o'clock Tuesday morning.

DULUTH, Minn. — An early morning fire along the 2200 block of west 11th street in Duluth has caused $7,000 in damage.

The fire was contained to the front porch of the home.

All residents and pets were able to get out of the home safely.

The fire was put out quickly, but crews remained on the scene a bit longer for hot spots and smoldering areas within the walls and layers of siding.

The cause of the fire was determined to be discarded smoking materials.

There were no injuries to report and the home was released to the occupants.