Fifth Inning Dooms Cherry Softball in State Quarterfinals Against Edgerton

Lauren Staples and Jessa Schroetter knocked in the Tigers' two runs on the day.

MANKATO, Minn. – The Edgerton softball team scored two runs in the first and three runs in the fifth as they defeated Cherry 5-2 in the Class A quarterfinals.

Lauren Staples and Jessa Schroetter knocked in the Tigers’ two runs on the day.