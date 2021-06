Greenway Softball Suffers First Loss of the Season in Class AA Quarterfinals

Lexi Hammer and Claire Vekich each finished with an RBI as the Raiders wrap up their season with an overall record of 25-1.

MANKATO, Minn. – An early deficit was too deep to dig out of as the Greenway softball team fell to Annandale 10-2 Tuesday afternoon in the Class AA state quarterfinals.

