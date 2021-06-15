Heads of Wisconsin’s Largest School Districts ‘Dismayed’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The superintendents of Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are telling members of the Legislature that they’re “dismayed” that $2.3 billion in federal aid is at risk because of low funding for K-12 schools.

The heads of the Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha, and Green Bay districts urged legislators in a letter sent Tuesday to set aside partisan differences to do what is best for the state’s schools.

The state budget being written by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee does not include enough funding for K-12 schools to ensure Wisconsin would be able to keep $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.