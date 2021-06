South Ridge Baseball’s Season Ends in Extras of State Quarterfinals

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – In the Class A state quarterfinals, the Springfield baseball team scored five runs in the top of the tenth inning and held on for the 8-3 win over South Ridge Tuesday afternoon at Joe Faber Field.

Connor Bushbaum led the Panthers with hits while Aaron Bennett finished with two RBI as South Ridge finishes their season 21-4.