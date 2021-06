Sundberg Powers Grand Rapids Baseball to State Semi-Finals

JORDAN, Minn. – Andrew Sundberg finished with four RBI as the Grand Rapids baseball team defeated Marshall 6-2 Tuesday afternoon in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

The Thunderhawks move on to face St. Thomas Academy in the state semi-finals. First pitch set for 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Mini Met.