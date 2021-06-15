Tents and Tables Were Set Up in Canal Park for Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.- Preparations are underway for this weekend’s 45th annual Grandma’s Marathon.

Today, near the finish line in Canal Park crews with London Road Party Express Event Services were setting up big tents, tables, and chairs for all the vendors to use on race day.

“Being back, getting ready for Grandmas even though COVID–is hopefully over, everyone can do good on the race,” said Party Express worker Dylan Thorson.

Grandma’s festivities kick off on Thursday with the Health and Fitness Expo at the DECC, followed by the spaghetti dinner on Friday, and entertainment at Bayfront Park Friday and Saturday.