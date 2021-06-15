Tribute Trees Memorialized Today

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The Tribute Tree program continued today, where five different people were memorialized, while another was planted for a person for their work in the community.

A member of the program says these events are always touching, “some of the stories are just so heart breaking and touching and I feel very privileged to be a part of helping with the celebration of life for folks especially it’s a living celebration,” Linda Cadotte, the Director of Parks for the City of Superior said.

Organizers say these trees do represent life, but also growth and foundation, which makes it such a unique tribute.