Cloquet Captures Class AA Boys Golf Championship, Sam Baker Wins Top Medalist

JORDAN, Minn. – The Cloquet boys golf team captured the Class AA state title at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

The Lumberjacks won the team title by 18 strokes. On the individual side, Sam Baker is the 2021 medalist who finished one stroke ahead of second place to win the state title. The team will be holding a special “Welcome Home” ceremony Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Cloquet Country Club.