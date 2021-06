Duluth City Hall Closes Due to Power Outage

The public will be notified once power has been restored.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth City Hall will be closed to the public until power can be restored.

A power outage occurred early Wednesday morning which is impacting City Hall.

The public will be notified once power has been restored.

Minnesota power crews are also working to restore power to in several Duluth neighborhoods.

Over 4,000 customers are currently without power in the Duluth area.