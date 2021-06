Duluth FC Wins Nail-Biter at Home Against Med City FC

DULUTH, Minn. – Gabriel Campora would score the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute as Duluth FC defeated Med City FC 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Public Schools Stadium.

James Westfield also scored for the Bluegreens, who will travel to Med City for a rematch this weekend.