DULUTH PLAYHOUSE KICKS OFF SUMMER CAMP SERIES

DULUTH, Minn.- Time to put on your dancing shoes; The Duluth Playhouse kicked off their summer theatre camp series at the NorShor Theatre this week.

The playhouse offers acting and musical theatre camps for different age groups. This week they have groups doing productions of Shrek and Bring It On. All groups will showcase their work in a performance Friday.

“These kids are learning lifelong skills like collaboration and teamwork, and they’re building relationships,” said Artistic Director Amber Burns. “There’s so many things to gain from this experience.”

There will be six more weeks of summer camps going through August. Each week will have new productions in line for kids to perform. If your kids love to act, sing, and dance, check out their website on how to sign up.