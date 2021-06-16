Essentia Health Fitness Expo Kicks Off Thursday

There will be close to 75 vendors displaying the latest and greatest in runner gear and fitness items.

DULUTH, Minn. — The official kick off of events for Grandma’s Marathon begins on Thursday with the Essentia Health Fitness Expo at the DECC.

Although the Expo will look a bit different with Covid-19 protocols still in place, organizers still wanted to create that great experience for fans of the race.

“It’s a fun way for runners and participants and their families and friends in the community to come and see those products and get really excited for the race on Saturday,” Grandma’s Marathon Public Relations and Marketing Director, Zach Schneider says.

The Expo runs from 4 -8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The event is free to the public.