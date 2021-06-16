Grand Rapids Baseball Tops St. Thomas Academy to Advance to State Championship Game

Andrew Sundberg continued his hot streak with two RBI for the Thunderhawks, who will face Mahtomedi in the state championship game.

JORDAN, Minn. – In the Class AAA state semi-finals, the Grand Rapids baseball team held on for the 4-3 win over St. Thomas Academy at the Mini Met.

Myles Gunderson pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits while striking out five batters. Andrew Sundberg continued his hot streak with two RBI for the Thunderhawks, who will face Mahtomedi in the state championship game Friday at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.