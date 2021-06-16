Historical Old Central High School Staff Building Will Move to New Location

DULUTH, Minn.- After gaining approval to sell the Historic Old Central High School staff building in October of last year, plans were made for a temporary move this fall.

On Tuesday the Duluth School Board approved a lease agreement to move into the United Healthcare building on Rice Lake Road which will house district staff for two years at $703,000 a year with an option for a third year.

They have a move-out deadline of October 25 for their current building and will be able to move into the new building on October 1.

“We’re going to move into a new location–be able to put those resources towards serving kids opposed to space for district office,” said Superintendent John Magas.

The Historical Old Central building is larger and requires more repairs. By moving into the new building, more funding will be put towards programs and its students.

“Knowing that it’s going to be well cared for and knowing we’re going to be able to put millions and millions of dollars towards our students,” said Magas. “That’s really exciting.”

All staff, besides the area learning center and the program academic excellence online, will be temporarily moved into the health care building.

A meeting will be held Thursday evening to discuss where the area learning center and academic excellence online program will be moving to.