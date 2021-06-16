Northwestern’s Trent Meyer Takes Runner-Up at Boys Golf State Championship

Meyer shot a 75 on both days, helping him finish +6 and just three shots behind first place.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Tuesday, Northwestern’s Trent Meyer finished runner-up in the WIAA Division 2 boys golf championship at the Trappers Turn Golf Course.

Meyer shot a 75 on both days, helping him finish +6 and just three shots behind first place. According to head coach Nick Olson, that’s the highest finish for a Tigers golfer in program history.