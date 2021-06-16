Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic Held at Mount Royal Library

DULUTH, Minn.– St. Louis County Public Health had a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Mount Royal Library location Wednesday.

It was open to the public, but encouraged employees from nearby businesses to come in if they wanted either the Pfizer shot or the Johnson and Johnson one.

The health department wants to have these pop-ups at convenient spots to get the county closer to herd immunity.

“We’re still wanting to get to that 70 percent mark. In St. Louis County, we’re at about 65 percent right now so we’re just slowly creeping towards that 70 percent. But that’s our goal,” said Rillis Eklund, a Public Health Nurse with St. Louis County.

For dates and information on more pop-up vaccination sites, you can check out the county’s public health website.