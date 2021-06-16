Portion of Superior Street Reopening to Vehicular Traffic Today

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning at 5:00 p.m. today Superior Street between 1st Avenue West and 3rd Avenue West will reopen to traffic, according to the City of Duluth.

City officials say starting late next week, 2nd Avenue West will be closed between Superior Street and 1st Street to complete the surfacing portion of the Avenue.

This is expected to take three weeks to complete.

Once done, that will wrap up Phase A of the final portion of the Superior Street Reconstruction Project.

“We are excited to be done with the first stretch of work on Superior Street,” City of Duluth Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn said. “The work on Second Avenue West won’t take long to complete, and then we will move to the second phase of the project. September is insight, and we are looking forward to being done.”

The city also announced that Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East to 4th Avenue East will be closed for the Phase B portion of the project, beginning June 21.

While work is being done in this section, the 3rd Avenue East intersection will remain open. This section will be closed to vehicular traffic until sometime in September.