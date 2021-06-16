Portion of Superior Street Reopens

Superior Street between First and Third Avenue West reopened Wednesday night after being closed since late April.

Just in time for the start of the busy tourism season, businesses like the Lyric Kitchen which officially reopened on Monday, are excited about seeing more traffic in the area.

“The demand is on pace with records right now,” Lyric Kitchen General Manager, Brandon Porter says. “General folks that just haven’t been able to travel and people that are tired of being cooped up at home are clearly ready to get out and participate. We anticipate an excellent Grandma’s weekend, Airshow weekend and July 4th soon enough. It’s going to be a great summer in Duluth.”

Beginning June 21, Superior Street between Third Avenue East to Fourth Avenue East will be closed for the phase B portion of the project.

The Third Avenue East intersection will remain open while construction continues.