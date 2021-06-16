Two Harbors Native Prepares to Run Grandma’s Marathon

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Not only are local businesses like Betty’s Pies preparing for the action-packed weekend, but they are also proud to have a member of their staff running in the race as well.

Being a Two Harbors native, this waitress knows the magnitude of the race, and is ready to give it her best shot.

“My parents ran the half for a few years and it’s exciting to watch so it will be exciting to run,” Chloe Hietala, a Volleyball Player from Crown College and a waitress at Betty’s Pies, said, “I don’t think, like being here sometimes, you don’t think it’s a big deal, but its like very known”.

Many runners will be coming from local areas but the marathon is proud to have athletes representing 37 different countries from around the world such as Ireland, Australia, Ethiopia, Mexico, Germany and many others.

There are 2,316 runners from Minnesota who will be participating.