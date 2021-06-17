Big Top Chautauqua Returns for 35th Anniversary Year

BAYFIELD, Wis. – The Big Top in Bayfield is returning for its 35th anniversary year.

Big Top officials say live music will begin June 18 and will run through September 17.

“We can’t wait for our grand reunion when we see you all back up at the tent, and we are able to join again in the joy of live performances,” says Big Top’s Executive Director Terry Matier. This is Big Top’s 35th Anniversary Season which opens on Friday, June 18 with the resident troupe, the Blue Canvas Orchestra, hosted by author and humorist Michael Perry. “We’ll be performing lots of upbeat and celebratory music for our first nights back together,” says Musical Director Ed Willett. “Expect some new music from shows we’ve been working on, plus some Big Top classics and favorites.”

This summer season Big Top Chautauqua will feature roughly 50 shows including Wynonna Judd, Ani DiFranco, Old Crow Medicine Show,

The Mavericks, Tanya Tucker, Garrison Keillor, Steve Earle, and Paula Poundstone plus many more.

Two new shows will also feature members of the Blue Canvas Orchestra and special Native American guest artists from around the region.

For a full schedule of performances and to purchase tickets go to www.bigtop.org or call 888-BIG-TENT (888-244-8368.)