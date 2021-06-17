Cloquet Boys Golf Celebrate First State Title in Program History

It was the first team championship for the Lumberjacks in any sport in nearly four decades.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Thursday, the Cloquet boys golf team returned home after winning their first state title in program history. And they did it in dominating fashion.

“The boys came out firing. We made a couple birdies on the first hole, couple pars. It was just good because everybody contributed. We had six guys who all did really well this week,” said senior Brayden Tyman.

“Our fifth and sixth guy placed second and third that first day on our team. And without that, it was going to be a much tougher hill to climb for that second day so that was gigantic,” head coach Aaron Young said.

Senior Sam Baker led the way, finishing as the top medalist in Class AA.

“At the time, I just though it was a tie because that was just to get me into the playoff when I knocked it in there. I was just kind of getting my mindset ready for the playoff. But it felt good to know I did it,” said Baker.

“He was able to kind of pull it out when he needed to. He’s just that type of a kid and has that type of a game that he’s able to do that, which is really fun to be around,” Young said.

“It’s really special. They’ve been my best friends since I started playing. We’re always out here playing and practicing together. It’s always a blast with these guys,” said Baker.

And for a community that loves to see action on the ice, they were equally as proud of their boys on the greens.

“It’s just cool because it’s been a while for Cloquet to go to state for something. It’s just awesome to bring home some hardware and be champions,” Tyman said.

“To finish my senior year and our senior year together, to finish it out on this kind of a high, too, as state champs, it’s awesome,” said Baker.

“It’s good to see the team step up and have some success. And we’ve got a nice nucleus coming back. We’re not going to be going as low as Sam. But we’re going to have a lot of kids right around that 75 to 80 range. We’re going to be coming back again,” Young said.

Cloquet’s title for boys golf is the first for a Northland program since Virginia-MIB did it back in 2007.