Essentia Health Discusses Prevention, Symptoms During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Sara McCumber is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in the Essentia Neurology Department.

McCumber says there are ways to help prevent Alzheimer’s Disease.

One of the ways is to exercise. She says individuals should get 30 – 60 minutes of exercise per day. Other methods of prevention are to quit smoking, keep blood pressure low, diabetes under control, and obtain the proper amount of sleep regularly.

10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease (Alzheimer’s Association):

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with words in speaking or writing

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgment

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Changes in mood and personality

