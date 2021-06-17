Essentia Health Discusses Prevention, Symptoms During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month
DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
June serves as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
Sara McCumber is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in the Essentia Neurology Department.
McCumber says there are ways to help prevent Alzheimer’s Disease.
One of the ways is to exercise. She says individuals should get 30 – 60 minutes of exercise per day. Other methods of prevention are to quit smoking, keep blood pressure low, diabetes under control, and obtain the proper amount of sleep regularly.
10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease (Alzheimer’s Association):
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life
- Challenges in planning or solving problems
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks
- Confusion with time or place
- Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
- New problems with words in speaking or writing
- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
- Decreased or poor judgment
- Withdrawal from work or social activities
- Changes in mood and personality
Click here for more information from the Alzheimer’s Association.