Fitness Expo Kicks Off Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Festivities

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s been nearly two years but Grandma’s Marathon events began this afternoon with the Fitness Expo.

The DECC was buzzing on this afternoon as dozens of vendors and hundreds of visitors returned for the expo.

While it wasn’t as packed as recent years, there were still plenty of vendors who were excited to be back out showcasing their health and fitness products. Including an apparel company that’s taking a fun spin on running, along with a spot for custom foot support for runners.

“Running is fun and we want people to enjoy it and when people are running with funny slogan shirts and stuff on people along the side of the road are cheering them on. They love the slogans and it just gives them a little extra oomph just to keep going,” said Larry Tally, owner of One More Mile Apparel.

“It’s just a super happy day because it’s the first one i think for a lot of people since the pandemic and you can kind of feel the energy and the heat but mostly the energy. So it’s good to be back,” said Katelyn Nelson of The Foot Lab.

It was also the first day for runners go to check in at the packet pick-up area to grab their final items before starting the race.

The packets feature a participant’s bib, safety pins, and information for raceday. Those at the packet pickup say they haven’t seen as many people as they usually do so far, but still great to meet runners from all over the country in town for the marathon.

“From all over the states I’ve seen when I’m trying to look up somebody’s number I’ve seen Ohio, I’ve seen Washington, California. So they’re coming from all over,” said Grandma’s Marathon Board Member Candy Furo. “It’s a good way to show off Duluth, Minnesota.”

The traditional Rock the Big Top celebration that has typically happened in Canal Park is moving to Bayfront Festival Park with free live music and more.