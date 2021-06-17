Former Bulldog Danielle Beattie (Kohlwey) to Run in U.S. Olympic Team Qualifiers

Kohlwey will run in the 100 meter hurdles Saturday in Eugene, OR.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD track star Danielle Beattie, formerly Kohlwey, will be taking part in the U.S. Olympic Team trials this weekend.

Kohlwey will run in the 100 meter hurdles Saturday in Eugene, OR. She currently holds the UMD record in the 100 and 200 meter dash, as well as the 100 meter hurdles, which she also holds the NSIC record for. Kohlwey was a three-time All American for the Bulldogs in outdoor and indoor track and field.