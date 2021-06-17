Gov. Walz Appoints Bhupesh Pattni to Fill Sixth Judicial District Vacancy

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced on Thursday the appointment of Bhupesh Pattni as District Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District.

Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District encompasses Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

“I am honored to appoint Bhupesh Pattni to the Sixth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “Mr. Pattni has a wealth of experience, a sense of duty, and a deep commitment to his community. His skills and wisdom will serve him well in his judicial career.”

“Mr. Pattni is a phenomenal addition to the St. Louis County bench,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “He possesses a valuable perspective and drive to recognize opportunities to make our justice system fairer and more equitable for all. I am thrilled and hopeful to see him assume this important position.”

Mr. Pattni is an attorney at Trenti Law Firm and the Sixth District Public Defender’s Office.

He is a team member on the Iron Range Mental Health Treatment Court and has performed juvenile justice work representing children in the foster care system and in delinquency and truancy proceedings, the governor’s office said in a Thursday press release.

His community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors for the Lyric Center for the Arts and on the Board of Directors for the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

Mr. Pattni is replacing the Honorable Mark M. Starr and will be chambered in Hibbing in St. Louis County.