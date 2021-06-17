Grand Rapids Baseball Set to Battle Mahtomedi in Class AAA State Championship Game

First pitch at Target Field is set for 4 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Grand Rapids baseball team has been on an absolute tear for the past five weeks. And now they have a chance to win their third ever state title and their first since 1984.

The Thunderhawks won 15 of their last 16 games, including a nail-biter Wednesday in the state semi-finals. The team says it won’t be a problem for them to get over the excitement of getting this far because now, it’s time to finish the job.

“It’s not super difficult because we still know we have one more game to play and it’s not over. We’re going to bring everything to the next game and that’s where the fun is going to happen,” senior catcher Kodi Miller said.

“And that’s the biggest concern, that we’ll just be happy and satisfied with getting here. And that’s a big win to get here and you’re guaranteed a medal and a trophy already. We just can’t be satisfied with that and I don’t think they are going to be,” said head coach Bill Kinnunen.

Their final opponent will be Mahtomedi, the team that defeated them in the 2018 state quarterfinals on their way to winning the Class AAA championship.

“Very talented team and very well-coached. And they’ve got a lot of tournament experience. They know how to hand the pressure and what Target Field is like and it’s going to be our first time there. We’re going to have to feel our way through things and be ready to play when that first pitch happens,” Kinnunen said.

“We kind of think of ourselves as one of the top teams and that we can play with anybody so we’re just staying positive that way. It helps us a lot knowing that we got people behind us and that we’re playing for more than just the team, but the whole community,” said Miller.

First pitch at Target Field is set for 4 p.m.