Juneteenth is Now a Federal Holiday

DULUTH, Minn.- President Joe Biden signed a bill this afternoon to make Juneteenth a federal holiday after it was passed by Congress.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of the Civil War and slavery. The celebration is connected with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865. As they got the news the war was over and they were free nearly two years after the emancipation proclamation was declared.

Human Rights Officer of Duluth Carl Crawford shared his support in making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“What I’m most excited about is the rewrite of the history books,” said Crawford. “No longer can we say all African heritage people were free after the signing of the emancipation proclamation. We’ve known for years, there’s actually been two years where they died, they were free but died as slaves.”