Local Bakery is Preparing for Large Crowds During Grandma’s

DULUTH, Minn.- Great Harvest Bread Company off of Superior Street is preparing for the crowds Grandma’s Marathon may bring.

The bakery is right on the edge of the race course, and is always busy this time of year. They are making double the amount of mini baguettes and cinnamon chip bread because of the people coming in to carb load.

“Last year obviously it was different, but I guess we’ll see what the year brings with everyone getting back to normal Grandma’s weekend,” said manager Emma Kidd.

Staff at Great Harvest added the weekend will also be extra busy due to Father’s Day on Sunday.