Massive Preps Underway for Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

The Spaghetti Feed Helps Kick Off The Festivities Surrounding Grandma's Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – You can’t have a marathon without a ton of carbs before the action gets underway.

Massive preps continued Thursday for the Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner happening Friday, June 18 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).

The dinner has been a tradition since the start of the race in 1977.

More than 8,000 plates are typically served during the feast.

New this year, Blackwoods is leading the food preparation with the help of DECC kitchen staff.

Over 20,000 meatballs will accompany the pasta along with more than 4,000 pounds of sauce.

For the head chef, it’s more than just another event to cook for.

“It really makes me feel like I have that community spirit when I can be a part of such a large operation like Grandma’s Marathon. You hear about that every year, and usually, I’m at the tail end in another restaurant, seeing the spectators, but this is cool being a part of the beating heart of it. I love it,” said Gage Rossbach, executive chef at Blackwoods.

It takes roughly 15 gallons of olive oil to make sure the 2,000 pounds of spaghetti noodles don’t stick together.

“We have a really good team that’s built around that mentality of mass execution, mass production, and serving a lot of people at one time. So it’s actually made my job insanely simple,” said Rossbach.

The All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

It’s happening in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the DECC.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for kids aged 5-12, and children under the age of four eat free.

