New Wellness Spa Opens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- A new wellness spa is opening up in Duluth, specializing in services that aren’t common in this area.

Heaven on Earth Wellness Spa off of East Central Entrance held its grand opening today.

They offer cryotherapy, colon hydrotherapy, floatation therapy, an oxygen bar, and a lot more.

“Most of our services boost immune systems and strengthen the body–the mind and body in general,” said owner Yodit Gidey. “So we’re hoping that this will empower people.”

The newly opened spa also offers yoga sessions for adults and kids, plus meditation practices.